* CRO says income checks have been tightened up
* TD adjusted EPS C$1.27 vs average C$1.21 forecast
* CEO says continuing to look for U.S. acquisitions
(Adds comments from executives on conference call)
By Matt Scuffham
TORONTO, Aug 25 Toronto-Dominion Bank
has made changes to its mortgage underwriting practices in
recent years, its chief risk officer said on Thursday,
potentially making it more resilient if house prices fall in
Vancouver and Toronto.
Canada's banks are facing heightened scrutiny of their
mortgage underwriting practices as authorities try to tackle the
potential threat of a housing bubble in the two cities, where
prices have soared.
The country's banking regulator last month raised concerns
about mortgage underwriting standards across the industry,
citing income verification checks as a concern.
Speaking to investors after the bank reported
better-than-expected third-quarter results, TD's Chief Risk
Officer Mark Chauvin said Canada's second-biggest lender had
already tightened checks in response to price rises in recent
years.
"There have been some changes. We put a lot more focus on
income confirmation to ensure that the individual can service
the mortgage that we provide, certainly at the time that we
provide it," Chauvin said.
TD reported an increase in third-quarter profit, helped by
growth in its U.S. retail and wholesale banking business.
Earnings, excluding one-off items, rose to C$2.42 billion
($1.87 billion), or C$1.27 per share, in the third quarter
ending July 31 from C$2.29 billion, or C$1.20 per share, a year
earlier. Analysts on average had expected earnings of C$1.21,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Chief Executive Bharat Masrani reiterated the bank's
intention to expand further in the United States, potentially
through acquisitions.
"We have a stated strategy of looking at acquisitions in the
U.S.. In the southeast of the U.S. if there are tuck-ins
available we would certainly be interested and look at them
seriously," he said.
Net income at TD's U.S. retail bank rose to C$788 million
from C$650 million a year ago. TD's wholesale banking unit's net
income was C$302 million, up 26 percent from the third quarter
last year.
At the bank's Canadian retail business, net income fell by 3
percent to C$1.51 billion, weighed by a 15 percent increase in
insurance claims and related expenses to $692 million following
the wildfires in Fort McMurray, Alberta, where TD has a
significant market share.
Funds set aside by the bank to cover bad loans fell to C$556
million, compared with C$584 million, in the second quarter,
reflecting lower provisions in the oil & gas sector where a
recovery in the price of oil during the quarter benefited
borrowers.
($1 = 1.2913 Canadian dollars)
(Editing by W Simon and Meredith Mazzilli)