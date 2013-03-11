NEW YORK, March 11 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp
, the biggest broker for active individual traders, said
that client assets in February crossed the $500 billion
threshold as the firm seeks to offset flaccid commission income
with asset-based fees.
The announcement on Monday accompanied the Omaha-based
discount broker's report that client trades in February were
essentially flat with January and down 6 percent from February
of 2012. The firm's chief financial officer last week signaled
that client trades would track the broader market, where stock
trading inched up 2 percent while stock options trading fell by
the same amount.
TD Ameritrade's flaunting of its half-trillion dollar asset
milestone mirrors rival Charles Schwab Corp's
announcement last month that its client assets at the firm
passed the $2 trillion level. Schwab has not yet announced its
clients' trading metrics for February, but they generally make
fewer average daily trades than TD Ameritrade's clients.
Both firms, like many banks, have been trying to amass
assets in an attempt to offset through bulk volume the very low
returns they are receiving from investing clients' noninvested
cash.
"Over the last five years, in the midst of difficult market
and economic conditions, our client assets are up over 60
percent, as we have gathered more than $170 billion in net new
client assets," TD Ameritrade Chief Executive Fred Tomczyk said
in a prepared statement.
The firm's average fee-based balances rose 30 percent to
$110.8 billion from a year ago as of February 28. The total
inched up 3 percent from the end of January 2013.
Average daily trades on which TD Ameritrade collected
commissions or other revenue fell to 386,000 in February from
about 387,000 in January.
Shares of TD Ameritrade were up about 12 cents at $20.97 in
morning trading while those of Schwab were up 7 cents at $17.73.