July 17 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp said on Tuesday its quarterly profit dipped as client trading levels fell and net interest revenue declined.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based brokerage said it earned 28 cents a share, or $153.8 million in its fiscal third quarter ended June 30. It earned 27 cents a share or $157.4 million in the year-earlier period.

(Reporting By John McCrank; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)