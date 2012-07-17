BRIEF-Petrus Resources announces increase to previously announced private placement
July 17 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp said on Tuesday its quarterly profit dipped as client trading levels fell and net interest revenue declined.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based brokerage said it earned 28 cents a share, or $153.8 million in its fiscal third quarter ended June 30. It earned 27 cents a share or $157.4 million in the year-earlier period.
(Reporting By John McCrank; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update