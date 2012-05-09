* TD Ameritrade April daily average trades down 8 pct
* Main Street investors on sidelines
* But financial advisers are bullish
By John McCrank
NEW YORK, May 9 Main Street investors, unlike
financial advisers, are still reluctant to invest in the equity
markets, pushing down trading levels at discount brokerage TD
Ameritrade Holding Corp.
"You've still got a lot of apathy in the market," TD
Ameritrade Chief Executive Fred Tomczyk said at the UBS Global
Financial Services Conference in New York on Wednesday.
After dipping 0.75 percent in April, the S&P 500 is down
nearly 4 percent so far in May on concerns over Europe's debt
crisis. The market is still up 7 percent since the beginning of
the year.
TD Ameritrade said late on Tuesday that its clients made an
average of 368,000 trades a day in April, down 8 percent from a
year earlier and down 3 percent from March.
The company's trading levels were 10 percent below the
expectations of JMP Securities analyst David Trone, who had been
looking for an average of 408,000 trades a day.
"This was also 1 percent below management's mid-month update
of 370,000, implying that activity continued to taper off during
the latter part of April," he said in a note to clients.
The numbers were more in line with some other analysts'
expectations. Richard Repetto, an analyst at Sandler O'Neill
said he had been expecting trading volumes to be down 5 percent
from March, and David Chiaverini, an analyst at BMO Capital
Markets, said he had been expecting a month-over-month decline
of 4 percent to 6 percent.
MAIN STREET APATHY
Omaha-based TD Ameritrade is the No. 1 U.S. discount
brokerage in terms of client trading volumes and is seen as a
barometer of Main Street investor sentiment.
Tomczyk said regular investors "definitely are on the
sidelines."
The company's institutional clients, made up of independent
registered investment advisers (RIAs), however, are actually
quite bullish, and have moved their clients into the market, he
added.
Tomczyk said that client cash as a percentage of client
assets in the RIA channel is at a low point for the last five
years, indicating strong participation in the equity markets
The company had $450.9 billion in total client assets as of
April 30, up 7 percent from a year earlier and roughly flat from
March.
Shares of TD Ameritrade, which gets over 40 percent of its
revenue from client trades, were down 2.2 percent at $17.63.
(Reporting By John McCrank; Editing by Kenneth Barry)