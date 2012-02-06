* Tom Bradley moves to head retail distribution
* John Bunch resigns, effective Feb. 10
* Tom Nally takes the reigns of TD Ameritrade Institutional
NEW YORK, Feb 6 TD Ameritrade
said on Monday that Tom Bradley, who runs the discount broker's
institutional business, will take over as head of retail
distribution following the resignation of John Bunch, effective
on Friday.
Bunch is leaving to take the top job at a small investment
advisory firm in Kansas City, a TD Ameritrade spokeswoman said.
Bradley was honored on Thursday at TD Ameritrade's
Institutional conference in Orlando for his 25 years with the
company and one of its predecessor firms.
Bradley built up a loyal following among his team and the
more than 4,000 registered investment advisers at TD Ameritrade.
"I am fortunate to have created a number of meaningful
relationships that I hope will continue as I move on to the next
chapter in my career," Bradley said in a statement. "I look
forward to guiding our retail sales, service and product
businesses in a similar capacity and building an even better
experience for our clients."
Tom Nally, who served under Bradley overseeing the business
unit's sales, takes the reigns of TD Ameritrade Institutional.
Nally will also join the company's senior operating
committee, which is responsible for the strategic direction and
decision making at TD Ameritrade.
(Reporting By John McCrank; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)