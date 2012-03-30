NEW YORK, March 30 TD Ameritrade on
Friday named Peter Dorsey as managing director of institutional
sales for its institutional unit, which provides services for
independent registered advisers and acts as their custodian.
Dorsey replaces Tom Nally, who was promoted to the top job
at the discount brokerage's institutional business in February
as part of a management shuffle.
Dorsey, who has been with TD Ameritrade for more than seven
years, will oversee all institutional sales functions including
adviser r e cruitment, practice management consulting,
relationship management and sales strategy for TD Ameritrade
Institutional.
In his most recent role, Dorsey was responsible for the
business development of the institutional unit's activities for
the western region of the United States.
(Reporting By John McCrank; Editing by Walden Siew and Richard
Chang)