* All Ameritrade clients able to place electronic trades

* Problem stemmed from migration of thinkorswim accounts

* Firm working with clients to resolve concerns

TORONTO, Aug 17 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD.O) said on Wednesday it has fixed a problem that had prevented some of its clients from placing trades electronically.

The discount broker said on Tuesday that the issue came up after it moved 250,000 client accounts from its thinkorswim subsidiary over to TD Ameritrade this past weekend, forcing some clients to place their trades by phone.

TD Ameritrade bought options trading specialist thinkorswim in 2009 and all of the accounts have now been integrated.

"We still have a few more clean-up items, consistent with any other integration, but all clients are able to trade," TD Ameritrade spokeswoman Kim Hillyer said in an email.

"We are working with clients who were impacted by yesterday's issue individually to resolve their concerns and move forward."

TD Ameritrade has more than 8 million client accounts. It said last week that the recent market volatility led to a spike in trading levels, with four of its five busiest client trading days ever coming in the span of a week, including a record of about 900,000 stock trades on Aug. 8. [ID:nN1E7790YR] (Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Peter Galloway)