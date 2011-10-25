* Fiscal Q4 EPS 29 cents vs Wall Street view 31 cents
* Q4 net revenue $703.5 mln vs expected $715 mln
* Raises dividend 1 cent from last quarter to 6 cents/shr
* Expects to earn $1.00 to $1.35 per share in fiscal 2012
* Shares down 2.7 percent
By John McCrank
Oct 25 Discount brokerage TD Ameritrade
(AMTD.O) reported a 44 percent increase in quarterly earnings
and record trading, but the results fell short of expectations
as the difficult market environment and spending on sales
incentives weighed.
The higher earnings reflected a quarter in which market
volatility surged, prodding investors from the sidelines and
boosting commission and transaction fees.
TD Ameritrade said on Tuesday it earned $163.7 million, or
29 cents a share, in its fiscal fourth quarter, ended Sept. 30,
up from $114 million, or 20 cents a share, in the 2010 period.
Analysts were expecting the Omaha, Nebraska-based company
to earn 31 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
"It was a slight miss," said Patrick O'Shaughnessy, an
analyst at Raymond James. "But overall, it was actually a
pretty good quarter."
Part of the miss came from higher spending on sales
incentives and the addition of 70 investment consultants in the
company's retail branches. Normally it adds 50 to 100 sales
people a year on the retail side. Spending on employee
compensation and benefits was $174.2 million, up $19.6
million.
"That's what I call a good expense," TD Ameritrade Chief
Executive Fred Tomczyk said in an interview.
The sales push, along with strong flows from independent
registered investment advisers that use TD Ameritrade as a
custodian, helped the company bring in $12.4 billion in net new
assets in the quarter, more than double the year-ago figure.
O'Shaughnessy said he had expected $7.5 billion net new
assets, which are a key driver of future revenues, while Alex
Kramm, an analyst at UBS, said he expected around $10 billion.
"Given all of the challenges during the third quarter, they
certainly had solid results and continue to have the highest
growth in gathering assets, at least in terms of percentages,
in the industry," Kramm said.
BROKERAGE SHARE PRICES UNDER PRESSURE
The impasse over the U.S. debt ceiling, the downgrading of
the U.S. credit rating, and concerns that Europe's sovereign
debt crisis could drag the global economy back into recession
led to a 14 percent drop in U.S. equities share prices in the
quarter, as measured by the Standard & Poor's 500 index.
That drop, along with low short-term interest rates,
weighed on the shares of retail brokers. TD Ameritrade's share
price dropped nearly 25 percent in the quarter, to $14.71.
The shares have rebounded some, but were down 2.68 percent
at $15.79 on Tuesday afternoon, in line with other online
brokers, amid general weakness in financials.
Brokers Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N) and E*Trade Financial
(ETFC.O) reported results last week that were mostly in line
with analysts' expectations. [ID:nN1E79G08E][ID:nN1E79H0GK]
One of the main pressures on profits at the retail brokers
has been the extended period of low interest rates.
In fiscal 2011, TD Ameritrade's net interest margin -- the
return it earns from clients' investments -- was 199 basis
points. In 2008, before interest rates plummeted due to the
financial crisis, it was 450 basis points.
"If you applied the 2008 net interest margin to today's
balances, our operating results would be more than double what
they were in 2011," Tomczyk said.
He said he expects rates to stay at near-zero levels for at
least two years, and that the company will focus on
streamlining processes and achieving operational efficiencies
to help increase organic growth.
INCREASED DIVIDEND, RECORD TRADES
TD Ameritrade said revenue rose to 15 percent to $703.5
million, compared with the $715 million analysts were
expecting.
The company also said it raised its cash dividend by 20
percent from the previous quarter to 6 cents per share.
Clients made a record 415,739 trades per day in the
quarter, up from 317,684 a year earlier. Commission and
transaction fees rose 26 percent to $315.5 million.
TD Ameritrade said it expects to earn $1.00 to $1.35 a
share in fiscal 2012. It earned $1.11 a share in fiscal 2011.
Kramm said the outlook was in line with his expectations.
Toronto Dominion Bank (TD.TO), which owns a more than 40
percent stake in TD Ameritrade, said it expects the company's
earnings to add C$54 million to the bottom line of its wealth
management unit. The bank, Canada's No. 2 lender, reports its
fiscal fourth quarter results on Dec. 4. [ID:nN1E79O0RP]
