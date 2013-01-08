NEW YORK Jan 8 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp
introduced a trading tool on Tuesday that it said will
shed light on small investors' engagement with the stock market,
a sentiment indicator that can guide other traders.
Dubbed the Investor Movement Index, or IMX, it measures the
ongoing risk appetite of the online broker's approximately 6
million customer accounts and will be published monthly.
It is based on positions of TD Ameritrade clients with
$2,000 or more, who make at least one trade during the month,
and is calculated according to a proprietary formula that scores
each account on the riskiness of new positions taken during the
month.
The company will offer the results on a public website with
specific comments about its clients' most and least popular
stocks. But it will give more "granular" detail about industry
sectors and particular investor demographic preferences to its
own clients.
No competitor offers a similar index and it will take them a
while to develop the methodologies behind it, said Steve Quirk,
a senior vice president of TD Ameritrade's trader group who
specializes in options trading.
Charles Schwab Corp. does "quite a bit of analysis
and measurement of investor sentiment," some of which it reports
publicly, but has no immediate plans for an index, a spokesman
said. A spokesman at E*Trade Financial Corp. did not
respond to a request for comment.
In a somewhat surprising finding, the index rose in December
amid the "fiscal cliff" debate on the U.S. budget after staying
flat in October and November. That shows it can at times correct
the damaging sentiment within the securities industry that
retail investors pile in or out of stocks long after the "smart
money" has moved, Quirk said.
Because the index is based on actual trades, it is likely to
be more accurate than surveys of consumer sentiment by various
groups and more reflective of retail trading than the CBOE
Volatility Index (VIX) that is heavily influenced by
institutional investors and professional traders, company
executives said.
Steve Schnipper, a TD Ameritrade client from New Jersey who
spoke on a panel at the index's introduction, said he might
benefit from the index if TD Ameritrade shares index data with
him from more sophisticated customers in options and other
areas.
"As a standalone number it doesn't mean much," he said,
adding that "the monthly schedule doesn't do a lot to show you
current trends."
Richard Repetto, an analyst who follows brokerage firms at
Sandler O'Neill & Partners, said the index may be moderately
beneficial in revealing the hidden behavior of small investors.