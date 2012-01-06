* Companies have approached TD Ameritrade on partnership
* TD Ameritrade would pay firms incentive for referrals
Jan 6 TD Ameritrade (AMTD.O) may partner with
established 401(k) plan administrators in 2012 as a way to win
a bigger share of IRA rollovers and boost its asset gathering
efforts, two top executives at the firm told Reuters.
Individual retirement accounts (IRAs) make up about $4.9
trillion of an estimated $16 trillion in U.S. retirement
assets, while 401(k) assets are at $2.9 trillion, according
research firm Cerulli Associates.
The first Baby Boomers hit 65 years of age last year and
are retiring at a rate of around 10,000 a day. When employees
with 401(k) plans leave their jobs or retire, they have to
decide where to roll over their 401(k) assets into
tax-advantaged IRAs.
"For the next 10 years there will be quite a few of these
people having that conversation at their work," said Ed
Ditmire, an analyst at Macquarie Capital Markets. "It will be a
very exciting time in terms of trying to get people to open
those IRAs at your brokerage."
TD Ameritrade is a custodian of 401(k) assets, and has had
success at attracting self-directed investors and Registered
Investment Advisers to its IRA offerings.
But some of its rival firms, like Charles Schwab Corp
(SCHW.N) and Fidelity Investments, offer more complete 401(k)
services, from advising on the assets, to investments, to
custodian services and record keeping. That gives them a window
into potential rollovers that TD Ameritrade does not have.
"They do have better access to capture rollovers because
they are doing the record keeping and they have access to all
of those participants," said Skip Schweiss, president of TD
Ameritrade Trust Company. "They can get in front of those
participants, whether it be via a call center or a website."
Cerulli ranks TD Ameritrade as the ninth biggest IRA
provider by assets under administration, with $122 billion, and
a 2.5 percent market share. Fidelity was at the top of the list
with $725 billion and a 14.8 percent share, and Schwab was No.
2, with $406 billion and an 8.2 percent share.
POTENTIAL PARTNERSHIPS
Schweiss said TD Ameritrade has chosen a custodian-only
model so that it does not compete against its adviser and
record-keeper clients, adding that 401(k) plans can benefit
from choosing the best providers in each service category.
But he said that partnering with third-party administrators
that provide record-keeping services might be a good way to get
more referrals and capture more retirement assets.
"Some of these service providers have approached us about a
business arrangement where in return for referring these
rollovers ... to TD Ameritrade, there is an incentive paid to
do that," he said.
He did not say which firms TD Ameritrade might partner
with, but said they could include insurance companies, banks,
or consulting firms that provide 401(k) services to employers,
but lack the ability to handle individual investor accounts,
which is TD Ameritrade's core business.
The partnership would allow 401(k) administrators without
individual investor accounts to make money off of assets that
would otherwise be walking out the door once they are rolled
over into IRAs.
"It seems like a partnership might benefit everyone," said
Tom Modestino, analyst and director of Cerulli's retirement
research.
He said that while not all third-party administrators are
created equal, there are a couple dozen with national scope
that cater to small- and mid-sized plans that would likely be a
good fit with TD Ameritrade.
They include Sentinel Benefits of Massachusetts, Alliance
Benefit Group of Pennsylvania, and the Ingham Group of
Florida.
Macquarie's Ditmire said that type of partnership could
also help TD Ameritrade win more business from investment
advisers, because some of the investors opening IRAs might want
a full-service adviser looking after their assets.
TD Ameritrade Chief Executive Fred Tomczyk reiterated that
the partnerships were not set in stone, but that they do seem
like a good way to narrow the gap in rollovers between his firm
and Schwab and Fidelity.
"We have to do it differently, and if we could ever sort of
partner up with somebody that would be something we would
seriously consider," he said.
