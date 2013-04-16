By Jed Horowitz
April 16 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp,
the biggest U.S. discount brokerage by client trading volume,
said on Tuesday that continued double-digit growth in client
assets helped its quarterly profit rise 5.1 percent.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based company reported net income of
$144 million, or 26 cents a share, for the fiscal second quarter
ended March 31, up from $137 million, or 25 cents a share, a
year earlier.
The results were down 2.7 percent from its fiscal first
quarter but were in line with the average forecast of analysts
surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Like its rival Charles Schwab Corp, which on Monday
reported a 6 percent gain in quarterly earnings, TD Ameritrade
attracted assets from clients at a torrid pace, generating
strong fee revenue and helping to offset a continuing decline in
trading revenue.
Net new client assets were up $13 billion, an annualized
growth rate of 11 percent. The growth in assets positions TD
Ameritrade well for when the macro environment improves, but the
company still faces near-term pressure from low interest rates
and softness in trading volumes, Alex Kramm, an analyst at UBS,
said in a note to clients.
Shares of TD Ameritrade were down 0.7 percent at $19.31 in
morning trading.
Average client trades per day totaled about 378,000 in the
quarter, down 2.4 percent from a year earlier but up 13.2
percent from the previous quarter.
"On the trading side, it's improved but remains tepid as a
lot of retail investors were cautious," TD Ameritrade Chief
Executive Fred Tomczyk said in an interview.
Active traders and investment advisers are increasingly
investing in the markets, but long-term retail investors remain
quite cautious, he said.
Retail brokerage firms have been focused on selling
fee-based accounts and products to customers that generate
revenue regardless of whether they trade.
TD Ameritrade reported net revenue of $679 million for the
quarter, 55 percent of which came from asset-based fees. Revenue
inched up from $673 million in the year-earlier period but was
below analysts' average forecast of $677.1 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
TD Bank Group, which owns a stake of around 45
percent in TD Ameritrade, said the broker's earnings will add
C$53 million ($51.90 million) to the bank's quarterly income.