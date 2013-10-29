Oct 29 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, the biggest U.S. discount brokerage by client trading volume, posted a 40 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit as an increase in client-trading boosted transaction and commission fees.

The company's net income rose to $200 million, or 36 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept 30, from $143 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 10 percent to $709 million.