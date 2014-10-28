Oct 28 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, the biggest U.S. discount broker as measured by client trades, said its quarterly profit rose 5.5 percent as it reported a rise in net new assets.

The company's net income rose to $211 million, or 38 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $200 million, or 36 cents per share a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 12 percent to $795 million. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)