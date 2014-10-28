BRIEF-Jakks Pacific reports sale of $19.3 mln of common stock
* Jakks announces sale of $19.3 million of common stock to joint venture partner Hong Kong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd.
Oct 28 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, the biggest U.S. discount broker as measured by client trades, said its quarterly profit rose 5.5 percent as it reported a rise in net new assets.
The company's net income rose to $211 million, or 38 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $200 million, or 36 cents per share a year earlier.
Net revenue rose 12 percent to $795 million. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
LJUBLJANA, March 15 Slovenia's Gorenjska Banka, which is up for sale, said margin pressure means its net profit is likely to slip in 2017 after virtually doubling last year on reduced bad loans.
* Invivo Therapeutics receives clinical trial application approval from UK's Medicines Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency