Oct 26 TD Ameritrade (AMTD.O) enlisted a record 348 "breakaway brokers" in fiscal 2011, up nearly 20 percent from the previous fiscal year, largely fueled by an uncertainty over the regulatory environment.

A little over half of the assets that independent registered investment advisers (RIAs) brought to TD Ameritrade were from traditional full-service firms, the company said on Wednesday. The draw from independent broker-dealers was also strong.

"Our pipelines continue to be full and we've seen no slowdown in the breakaway broker trend," Fred Tomcyzk, chief executive of TD Ameritrade, said in an interview late on Tuesday after the company released its fourth quarter results. [ID:nN1E79K1LD]

Traditional Wall Street brokerages have seen a flood of advisers strike out on their own since the financial crisis, to the benefit of so-called custodian firms like TD Ameritrade, Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N), and LPL Investment Holdings (LPLA.O).

LPL said on Wednesday it added 782 net new advisers during the twelve months to Sept. 30, increasing its broker ranks 6.5 percent to 12,799. [ID:nN1E79P07K]

TD Ameritrade, which provides brokerage and custody services to over 4,000 fee-based RIAs, said one of the main reasons that brokers are choosing independence is that clients are seeking objective advice and prefer to work with fiduciaries, who must act in their best interest.

"Brokers recognize the movement and are following investors to the independent RIA channel," said Tom Nally, TD Ameritrade Institutional's managing director of sales.

Brokers are not currently required to act as fiduciaries to their clients, but pending regulatory reviews may change that and there is uncertainty as to how it would affect commission-earning brokers.

Independent registered investment advisers are required to act as fiduciaries to their clients. TD Ameritrade said brokers at traditional full-commission firms may foresee fewer regulatory challenges and fewer conflicts of interest in the independent adviser model. (Reporting by John McCrank in Toronto; editing by Rob Wilson)