TORONTO, Aug 16 Discount broker TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD.O) said on Tuesday that some of its clients have been temporarily prevented from placing electronic trades due to integration problems with its thinkorswim subsidiary.

TD Ameritrade bought options trading specialist thinkorswim in 2009. It said that the final integration of 250,000 thinkorswim client accounts into TD Ameritrade, which has more than 8 million client accounts, happened over the weekend.

"In general the integration has gone well, with all clients able to place trades on our platforms," TD Ameritrade spokeswoman Kim Hillyer said in an email. "However, we were experiencing some issues, impacting a subset of clients and their ability to place trades electronically."

The firm said that it has identified the problem and is working it resolve it. It is asking any clients having difficulties placing electronic trades to instead place them over the phone through a broker by calling 866 839-1100.

TD Ameritrade said last week that it had experienced four of its five busiest client trading days ever in the span of a week, including a record of about 900,000 stock trades on Monday of last week. [ID:nN1E7790YR] (Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Peter Galloway)