By John McCrank

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 Discount brokerage TD Ameritrade(AMTD.O) plans a number of initiatives to control expenses as the firm looks toward an extended period of low interest rates and turbulent markets.

Shares of the Omaha, Nebraska-based rose more than 9 percent to $17.44 on Thursday as financial stocks rallied following the announcement of a deal between European politicians and banks on Greek debt.

"Anything that averts a debt crisis in Europe and shores up the banking system can't help but increase business, executive, and consumer confidence," Fred Tomczyk, chief executive of TD Ameritrade, said in an interview on Thursday. "But I think volatility is here for a while."

TD Ameritrade manages about $379 billion in clients assets. The company reported net earnings on Tuesday of $1.12 a share for fiscal 2012, up from $1.01 a share over the year earlier period. But TD Ameritrade's operating expenses also rose to $1.71 billion, up from $1.6 billion a year earlier.

"Our expenses grew 8 percent in the last year," and the company needs to handle smaller growth rates "without adding 8 percent expense," Tomczyk told Reuters during the TD Ameritrade Institutional regional conference in Washington, D.C.

Anemic interest rates have gutted net interest margins (NIMs) -- the difference between interest paid on deposits and the amount a financial institution earns from investing those deposits -- at retail brokerages.

TD Ameritrade's NIM contracted last quarter to 145 basis points, from 160 basis points in the previous quarter. Tomczyk said that over the next year, that number will likely fall further, to between 130 to 140 basis points.

Tomczyk said the company would keep expenses in check by eliminating operating inefficiencies throughout the organization.

He said some of the planned initiatives include streamlining the firm's online account opening procedures, further automating the processes brokers use when joining the firm, and looking for efficiencies in its call centers.

Tomczyk said that it was too early to say whether job cuts would be a part of the "lean initiatives," but that hiring would likely ease. He said that over the past two or three years TD Ameritrade has added 1,500 to 2,000 people to its staff.

"In certain areas we've made investments -- sales people, service people, technology people -- but in other areas, we're just keeping up with the volume of business, because we've been growing so fast," he said. "If we keep growing the way we're growing, I don't think it will be as much about reductions as just not adding as many people going forward."

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N) also said on Wednesday that it will keep a lid on expenses in the current quarter because of the challenging market environment. The discount broker plans cost reductions that will likely lead to restructuring charges of $5 million to $10 million in the third quarter. [ID:nN1E79P0SZ]

(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Jennifer Merritt)