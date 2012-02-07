Feb 7 A unit of TD Ameritrade agreed to
pay $1.5 million to settle civil allegations by the U.S.
government that it had obtained postal discounts it was not
entitled to, Nebraska's U.S. Attorney said on Tuesday.
The postal service gives discounts to companies that have
systems in place to automatically update mailing information
when change of address forms are filed through the post office.
The government alleged that from Oct. 1, 2006 to
Sept. 30, 2009, TD Ameritrade's mailings did not qualify for the
discounted First-Class Mail prices it claimed because it did not
comply with the proper standards.
"Mailers that claim postage discounts for mailings that fail
to comply with Move Update standards not only receive discounts
to which they are not entitled, but hinder the work the Postal
Service does every day to swiftly and accurately deliver the
mail," Nebraska U.S. Attorney Deborah Gilg said in a
statement. "This settlement ensures that Postal Service
procedures are protected."
TD Ameritrade said it has updated its systems, but did not
admit to wrongdoing in the case.
"We agreed to settle to help bring this to a close quickly,
but we are not admitting liability here," said spokeswoman Kim
Hillyer.
