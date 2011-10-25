* TD owns 44 pct of broker, according to Reuters data

* Shares of both companies lower

* TD Bank reports results on Dec. 1 (In U.S. dollars unless noted)

TORONTO, Oct 25 Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TD.TO ) said on Tuesday its 44-percent stake in U.S. online broker TD Ameritrade ( AMTD.O ) will contribute C$54 million ($52.9 million) to its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

TD Ameritrade reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as the effects of low interest rates and weaker equities offset a surge in client trades. [ID:nN1E79K1LD]

Shares of Toronto-Dominion, which will report its quarterly results on Dec. 1, were down 0.8 percent at C$74.38 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

TD Ameritrade was down 2.6 percent at $15.81 on NASDAQ.

($1=$1.02 Canadian) (Reporting by Cameron French, additional reporting by John McCrank; editing by Peter Galloway)