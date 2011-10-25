BRIEF-Pure Gold reports Q3 loss per share of $0.04
* Qtrly loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TD owns 44 pct of broker, according to Reuters data
* Shares of both companies lower
* TD Bank reports results on Dec. 1 (In U.S. dollars unless noted)
TORONTO, Oct 25 Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) said on Tuesday its 44-percent stake in U.S. online broker TD Ameritrade (AMTD.O) will contribute C$54 million ($52.9 million) to its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.
TD Ameritrade reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as the effects of low interest rates and weaker equities offset a surge in client trades. [ID:nN1E79K1LD]
Shares of Toronto-Dominion, which will report its quarterly results on Dec. 1, were down 0.8 percent at C$74.38 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
TD Ameritrade was down 2.6 percent at $15.81 on NASDAQ.
($1=$1.02 Canadian) (Reporting by Cameron French, additional reporting by John McCrank; editing by Peter Galloway)
* Qtrly loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 10 Brazil's one-time richest man Eike Batista will stand trial on corruption charges along with an ex-Rio de Janeiro governor who allegedly took millions in bribes from the former billionaire.
* Performance Sports Group reaches settlement with Q30 Sports