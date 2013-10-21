TORONTO Oct 21 Toronto-Dominion Bank
Chief Executive Ed Clark is not ruling out the possibility that
TD could make a large U.S. acquisition, but he said the bank
does not need to make a deal and isn't seeking one.
"We're not spending our time trolling the M&A market in the
United States," he said in the transcript of an Oct. 17 investor
presentation posted on the bank's website on Monday, adding: "we
don't need a deal."
Speculation that TD could make an acquisition was stoked
last week when the Sunday Times reported that TD is considering
a bid for Royal Bank of Scotland's U.S. arm Citizens.
Similar speculation earlier this year prompted Clark to say
in February that a purchase of Citizens would not meet TD's
criteria for acquisitions.
"What I said (in February) is still where we would be
today," he said in the Oct. 17 comments.
However, he also noted that he can't rule out the
possibility that an acquisition of a lender in TD's U.S.
footprint could materialize.
"It'd be irresponsible if someone called and said, 'I got a
deal you can't turn down', then we would say, 'well, we can and
we're not even going to look at it'. That would be
irresponsible," he said.
TD is Canada's second-largest lender, and operates a 1,300-
branch U.S. network on the Eastern Seaboard.
"Despite all the stories, I don't know whether that's going
to happen in the future. It has not happened at this point, but
whether it will happen, who knows," he said.