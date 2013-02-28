TORONTO Feb 28 Toronto-Dominion Bank
Chief Executive Ed Clark all but shot down the idea that the
bank might buy Royal Bank of Scotland's Citizens Bank
unit, saying on Thursday such a deal would not meet TD's stated
criteria for transaction.
On conference call, Clark said any deal TD would consider
would have to fit the bank's strategy, timing and risk appetite,
meet its financial hurdles and be supported by market.
"We do not believe that a transaction to acquire RBS's
Citizens Bank is a (deal) that meets this criteria," he said.
TD, which has made several U.S. consumer bank acquisitions
over the past 8 years, held informal discussions with RBS last
year about Citizens, people familiar with the situation have
told Reuters.