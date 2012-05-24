* Ex-items EPS C$1.82 vs est C$1.78
* Strong Canada, US consumer bank profits
(Adds details)
TORONTO May 24 Toronto-Dominion Bank's
quarterly profit rose 20.7 percent, driven by strong
Canadian and U.S. consumer banking results, Canada's No. 2
lender said on Thursday.
TD earned C$1.69 billion, or C$1.78 a share, in its second
quarter ended April 30, up from a profit of C$1.40 billion, or a
C$1.50, a year earlier.
Excluding amortization and acquisition-related items, the
bank earned C$1.82 a share. Analysts expected C$1.78, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Income from the bank's flagship Canadian banking unit rose
10.2 percent to C$808 million, while its U.S. retail banking
unit earned C$356 million, up 20 percent on a net basis.
TD's wealth and insurance business, which includes the
bank's 45 percent stake in TD Ameritrade, climbed 15.5
percent to C$365 million.
Wholesale banking income, which includes trading an
investment banking, rose 4.8 percent to C$197 million.
(Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Frank McGurty)