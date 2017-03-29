* Executives braced for questions over sales practices
TORONTO, March 29 Executives at Toronto-Dominion
Bank will on Thursday face shareholders for the first
time since media reports suggested branch staff were pressured
to meet sales targets, causing its shares to tumble.
Chief Executive Bharat Masrani is expected to be grilled by
investors about how Canada's second-biggest lender is responding
to the reports and whether the bank plans to scrap or re-shape
sales incentives for branch staff, industry sources said.
TD's shares are currently trading around 6 percent below the
level they were at before a March 10 report by CBC News,
Canada's public broadcaster, that cited branch staff as saying
they moved customers to higher fee accounts and raised their
overdraft and credit card limits without their knowledge.
CBC News later reported that staff at Canada's other big
banks had admitted to similar behavior.
TD and the other banks have defended their practices. But
Canada's financial watchdog has said it will start a review of
their business practices in April.
"There is tremendous pressure on all bank employees to sell
bank products and there has been for quite a period of time.
Their evaluation is done on the basis of moving product," said
Tom Caldwell, chairman of Caldwell Securities, which holds
shares in all of Canada's major banks.
Banks in Britain have stopped sales incentives for branch
staff after a number of selling scandals and U.S. bank Wells
Fargo & Co ended the practice earlier this year.
Some analysts have said similar moves in Canada could
ultimately hurt banks' profits.
The issue has exposed Canadian banks to an unusually high
degree of public and media scrutiny in recent weeks.
The banks came through the 2007-09 financial crisis without
any failures and have, until now, managed to avoid the types of
sales scandals that affected lenders in the United States and
Europe. They have also remained popular with both retail and
institutional investors, largely because of the high dividend
yields they offer.
"Canadians have a love-hate relationship with their banks,"
said Norman Levine, managing director of Portfolio Management
Corp. "They hate doing business with them but they love owning
their shares and I don't see anything out there that is going to
change that."
TD's annual meeting will be followed next week by Bank of
Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal on Tuesday
and Royal Bank of Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
on Thursday.
