By Cameron French
TORONTO, Dec 6 Toronto-Dominion Bank is
ramping up its expansion in the United States, announcing on
Thursday its second deal in two months with plans to acquire
Epoch Investments, while TD's CEO said it would consider doing
larger deals than in the past.
TD announced the $668 million agreement to buy the U.S.
asset manager as it released fiscal fourth-quarter results that
disappointed investors. In particular, its Canadian retail
banking results came in softer than expected as the housing
market cooled and Canadians scaled back on borrowing.
The $28-a-share offer for Epoch Holding Corp sent
shares of the target up 26.4 percent to just shy of the offer
price.
Shares of TD, which is Canada's No. 2 bank and runs a 1,300
branch U.S. network as well, fell 1.8 percent due to caution
about the acquisition and concerns about the bank's profits,
particularly with loan growth expected to slow next year.
"The earnings mix was disappointing relative to what the
Street expectations were," said Paul Harris, portfolio manager
at Avenue Investment Management.
BUYING BIG
The acquisition of Epoch will add $24 billion in assets
under management to the $207 billion already overseen by TD
Asset Management. The deal will both strengthen TD's U.S. wealth
management business and grow its product offering for Canadian
clients, the bank said.
The bid is among several small acquisitions by TD since the
2008 financial crisis. In October, it agreed to buy Target
Corp's $5.9 billion U.S. credit card portfolio.
While TD has focused on small "bolt-on" deals over the past
two years, TD Chief Executive Ed Clark said the bank would
consider larger deals to bulk up its already sizeable U.S. bank.
"We are seeing improvement in the U.S. economy that make
larger deals more feasible," he said during a conference call.
However, Clark, typically a cautious speaker, said the bank
did not see any promising targets at present and did not feel it
had to make more acquisitions.
"It would be a mistake to believe that we have a bias
towards doing a large deal," he said.
TD has held informal discussions with Royal Bank of Scotland
about its Citizens U.S. bank unit, according to the New
York Post in August, but TD has refused to comment.
National Bank Financial analyst Peter Routledge said the
bank's strong capital position - it's Basel III Tier 1 capital
ratio of 8.2 percent is well in excess of minimum levels - frees
up the bank to consider larger takeovers.
"I think the language (on acquisitions) over the last two
years has been constrained by the capital situation and I do
expect that they would, if the opportunity arose, try to build
out their U.S. platform in a material way," he said.
PROFIT FLAT
TD earned C$1.6 billion ($1.62 billion), or C$1.66 a share,
in the fourth quarter that ended on Oct. 31. That compared with
a year-earlier profit of C$1.6 billion, or C$1.68.
Excluding a C$37 million charge related to Superstorm Sandy
and other one-time items, TD earned C$1.83 a share, slightly
ahead of the C$1.81 that analysts expected.
The result was powered by higher loan volumes and capital
markets revenue, and offset by weaker wealth management income
and a jump in provisions for bad loans.
As with TD's rivals this quarter, investor attention was on
bank's Canadian retail bank business, where income rose 6.9
percent year over year, falling slightly shy of estimates,
according to Routledge.
A slowing housing market and signs of more cautious
borrowing by Canadians has the banks bracing for slowing loan
growth next year, with the impact to be made worse by narrowing
loan margins as mortgages renew at current low rates.
CEO Clark acknowledged the bank was facing a tougher
environment in 2013.
"In the last few months consumer loan growth in Canada has
slowed, and the housing market has cooled. We are already seeing
the impact on our Canadian retail bank," he said.
Even so, he reiterated TD's goal of 7 to 10 percent annual
earnings-per-share growth and said he still expected TD's U.S.
retail bank to reach its goal of $1.6 billion in profit next
year. The unit earned C$1.1 billion in 2012.
While TD's peers have shown reasonably strong profit growth
this quarter, it has been on the back of capital markets-related
profits that are not a good indicator of future earnings.
In their core lending businesses, loans growth has been
steady, but profits have been eroded by margins that narrowed
during the year and are expected to continue to shrink in 2013.
Of the other Canadian banks reporting on Thursday, Canadian
Imperial Bank of Commerce topped estimates with a 13
percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, while
National Bank of Canada posted a 20 percent profit gain
and raised its quarterly dividend.