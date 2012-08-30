* Adj profit C$1.91/share vs estimate C$1.84
* Stronger trading revenue drives profit gain
* Bank raises quarterly dividend by 7 pct
TORONTO, Aug 30 Toronto-Dominion Bank
quarterly profit rose 14 percent, coming in just head of
estimates, on a sharp jump in trading-related revenue, and the
bank raised its quarterly dividend.
TD, Canada's second-largest bank, said on Thursday it earned
C$1.7 billion ($1.72 billion), or C$1.78 a share, in the fiscal
third quarter ended July 31. That compared with a profit of
C$1.5 billion, or C$1.58 a share, a year earlier.
The bank raised its quarterly dividend by 7 percent to 77
Canadian cents a share. All five of Canada's big banks have
raised their payouts this quarter.
Excluding one-time items, the bank earned C$1.91 a share, it
said. Analysts had expected a profit of C$1.84, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Wholesale banking profit, which includes income from
investment banking, trading and advisory fees, jumped 61 percent
to C$180 million, due mainly to trading-related revenue.
Income from the bank's flagship Canadian banking unit rose 9
percent to C$864 million, driven by loan and deposit growth.
Profit from its U.S. retail banking business eased 4 percent to
C$284 million.