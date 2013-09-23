(Corrects headline and text to change TD payment to $52.5 million from $90 million, after OCC clarified that it and Financial Crimes Enforcement Network are collecting a single $37.5 mln penalty instead of two such penalties)

Sept 23 Toronto-Dominion Bank will pay $52.5 million in civil penalties to settle charges by U.S. regulators that it violated securities laws in connection with a Ponzi scheme conducted by Florida lawyer Scott Rothstein, who is now serving a 50-year prison term.

TD was fined $37.5 million by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and $15 million by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)