(Corrects headline and text to change TD payment to $52.5
million from $90 million, after OCC clarified that it and
Financial Crimes Enforcement Network are collecting a single
$37.5 mln penalty instead of two such penalties)
Sept 23 Toronto-Dominion Bank will pay
$52.5 million in civil penalties to settle charges by U.S.
regulators that it violated securities laws in connection with a
Ponzi scheme conducted by Florida lawyer Scott Rothstein, who is
now serving a 50-year prison term.
TD was fined $37.5 million by the Financial Crimes
Enforcement Network and the Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency, and $15 million by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Gerald
E. McCormick)