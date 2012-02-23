COPENHAGEN Feb 23 Danish telecoms group TDC has issued 500 million euros ($662.05 million) worth of 10-year unsecured bonds and will use the proceeds to pay back maturing debt, the company said on Thursday.

The bond maturing in March 2022, with a coupon of 3.75 percent, was priced at 99.297, TDC A/S said in a statement.

The transaction was managed by Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley, TDC said. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by John Acher)