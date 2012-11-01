UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Nov 1 TDC A/S : * TDC reaffirms 2012 guidance based on Q3 results in line with expectations * Says reaffirmed 2012 guidance including expected dividend * Says revised strategy for TDC 2013-15 to be presented at the capital markets
day
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources