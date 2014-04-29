COPENHAGEN, April 29 TDC A/S : * Has entered into an agreement to divest its Finnish subsidiaries TDC Oy Finland and TDC Hosting Oy to DNA Oy for total cash consideration of 154 million euros (approximately 1.15 billion Danish crowns) on a cash and debt free basis. * Says divestment in Finland does not change guidance for 2014 for organic revenue, capex and DPS, whereas the guidance for EBITDA is impacted * Says lower FY 2014 EBITDA guidance to be more than 9.6 billion Danish crowns from previous more than 9.8 billion crowns Source text for Eikon: