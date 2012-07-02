* TDC picks head of TDC Operations to be new CEO
* Carsten Dilling succeeds Henrik Poulsen
* Chairman says strategy unchanged
(Adds details, chairman quotes)
COPENHAGEN, July 2 Danish telecoms firm TDC
has promoted Carsten Dilling to be chief executive and
signalled it will stick with a strategy focused on its home
Nordic markets, where its scale has helped it to cope with stiff
competition.
Dilling, 50, was head of TDC Operations and takes the helm
with immediate effect, succeeding Henrik Poulsen whose
resignation was announced in April to become head of Denmark's
state-owned DONG Energy.
TDC, Denmark's former national telecom and still its biggest
operator, had said at the time that it was looking internally
and externally for a new CEO.
"This represents stability because he will continue on the
path that Henrik (Poulsen) has followed in recent years," TDC
chairman of the board Vagn Sorensen told Reuters.
Unlike its larger Nordic peers, Swedish-Finnish TeliaSonera
and Norway's Telenor, TDC's strategy has been
to focus solely on its domestic and Nordic home markets and not
to expand internationally.
Its sale in 2010 of its Swiss unit Sunrise marked the final
reversal of its earlier broader international ambitions.
"We have absolutely no plans to go geographically broader
than we are today," Sorensen said. "Therefore we have ambitions
to be even stronger on the markets we are in. But it is the
Nordic region that we will stick to."
Poulsen will continue as advisor to Dilling until sometime
in late August, TDC said in a statement.
Dilling joined the corporate management team in 2007,
In February this year, TDC's main owners, a consortium of
five private equity investment firms sold $1 billion worth of
stock and relinquished majority control, reducing their stake to
43.3 percent.
It was the second sale of TDC stock by the consortium of
Apax Partners, the Blackstone Group LP, Kohlberg Kravis
Roberts, Permira Advisers and Providence
Equity Partners, which had bought nearly 89 percent of the
company in autumn 2005 and sold 28.8 percent of the stock in one
of the biggest share offerings of 2010.
At 1020 GMT, TDC shares were down 0.6 percent at 40.57
Danish crowns, slightly underperforming the STOXX Europe 600
telecoms index.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Writing by John Acher; Editing by
Mark Potter)