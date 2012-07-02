COPENHAGEN, July 2 Danish telecom operator TDC on Monday said it had appointed Carsten Dilling as new chief executive with effect from July 2.

In April, the company said its chief executive Henrik Poulsen had resigned to become head of Danish state-owned DONG Energy, and that it was looking internally and externally for a new chief.

The company said in a statement Dilling had been a member of the corporate management team since 2007, latest as senior executive vice president for TDC Operations. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)