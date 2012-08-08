* H1 EBITDA 5.13 bln Danish crowns vs forecast 5.15 bln

* Keeps 2012 guidance intact

* Approves 2.30 crown interim dividend

* Says price pressure persists in mobile market

* Shares up 0.7 pct (Adds details, CFO and analyst quotes; updates shares)

By John Acher and Teis Jensen

COPENHAGEN, Aug 8 A fierce price battle in Denmark's cellphone market hit profits at TDC in the first half of the year, with core earnings falling 4 percent, the national fixed line and mobile network operator reported on Wednesday.

"We continue to see in the Danish mobile market a very intense competitive situation, and unfortunately that has translated into continued price pressure," Chief Financial Officer Pernille Erenbjerg told Reuters.

"Very recently we have even seen a step-up in the aggressiveness of some of the price plans that our competitors have put forward," she said, adding that TDC would not meet those very low prices but compete by improving its service.

TDC's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 5.13 billion crowns ($856 million) in the first half of the year, which compared with an average forecast of 5.15 billion given in a Reuters poll of analysts.

TDC, the former state-owned monopoly operator and still clear market leader, said average revenue per user (ARPU) in its consumer business rose slightly in the second quarter after falling for two quarters, while its mobile subscriber base grew by 23,000.

Erenbjerg said the small increase in second-quarter ARPU was a stabilisation, not the start of an upward trend.

"We expect a flattish ARPU development for the remainder of this year," she said.

"The latest step-up of campaigning activities in the Danish market over the summer gives us some cause for concern with regards to this expectation, but it is very early days for these campaigns and it hasn't really spread beyond a few no-frills providers," she said.

TDC kept its year forecast unchanged and said its board had approved a first-half dividend of 2.30 crowns per share to be paid this month, in line with expectations for a full-year payout of 4.60 crowns.

However, cash flow fell in the first half of the year, and analysts said that raised questions about whether the full-year cash flow would be strong enough to sustain the dividend.

"(Second-quarter) revenue and EBITDA are in line, but cash flow disappointed yet again," Jefferies analysts said in a note to clients.

Erenbjerg said the weaker six-month cash flow was due to seasonal and other temporary factors, such as timing of tax payments and capital expenditure.

"The fact that we are down half-year will not lead us to be down full-year," Erenbjerg told Reuters. "The second half will have the reversal of these timing differences."

"Underlying the cash flow, the development is as we had expected and had planned for, so we remain confident that we will be able to generate the full-year cash flow that we have (indicated)," Erenbjerg said.

First-half revenues grew by 0.5 percent from the same period last year, reaching 13.22 billion crowns, against analysts' average forecast of 13.19 billion in the Reuters poll.

TDC kept to its existing forecast for full-year revenue in 2012 of 26 billion to 26.5 billion crowns and EBITDA before pension income of 10.3 billion to 10.5 billion crowns.

The performance of the company's landline business in the first half was the strongest in many years as fewer lines were lost, TDC said, adding that growth in its pay-TV business continued in the second quarter.

Shares in TDC traded up 0.7 percent by 1148 GMT, outperforming a soft Copenhagen bourse where the benchmark index was down 0.8 percent. ($1= 5.9937 Danish crowns), (Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Greg Mahlich)