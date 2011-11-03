COPENHAGEN Nov 3 Danish telecom operator TDC reported improved core profits for the first nine months of the year on Thursday and reaffirmed its earlier full-year 2011 guidance.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 8.17 billion Danish crowns ($1.52 billion) in January-September from 8.05 billion in the same period last year.

The result beat an average expectation of a rise to 8.05 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

TDC reiterated its guidance from May for full-year 2011 revenue to grow by 0-1 percent and EBITDA to rise by about 2 percent this year.

It said it expected to pay a dividend of 4.35 crowns per share, of which 2.18 was distributed on Aug. 10 and the remainder will be distributed in the first quarter of 2012. ($1 = 5.392 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)