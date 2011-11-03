(Adds details, quotes, share price)

* Q3 EBITDA 2.82 bln DKK, matching avg forecast

* Company stands by earlier 2011 guidance

COPENHAGEN, Nov 3 Danish telecom operator TDC reaffirmed its full-year guidance as it reported improved core profits for the first nine months of the year on Thursday, helped by lower costs and stabilising mobile phone revenues per user.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 2.82 billion Danish crowns ($523.0 million) in July-September from 2.78 billion in the same period last year.

The result matched the average expectation in a Reuters poll of 12 analysts.

"EBITDA growth was driven by lower external expenses as a result of implementing general cost-saving measures throughout the whole organisation," TDC A/S said in a statement.

"TDC continued its solid performance in Q3 despite macroeconomic uncertainty and negative growth in Danish consumer spending," Chief Executive Henrik Poulsen said in the statement.

TDC reiterated its guidance from May for full-year 2011 revenue to grow by 0 to 1 percent and EBITDA to rise by about 2 percent this year.

It said it expected to pay a 2011 dividend of 4.35 crowns per share, of which 2.18 was distributed on Aug. 10 and the rest would be distributed in the first quarter of 2012.

TDC, which in May bought budget mobile operator Onfone to strengthen its grip on a competitive domestic market, said average revenues per user (ARPU) in its residential mobile business in the third quarter stabilised at the second-quarter level, but were still down 6 percent from a year ago.

TDC, whose main private owners sold a third of the company in one of Europe's biggest share offerings last year, said it added 54,000 subscribers to its domestic mobile customer base in the third quarter and its mobile voice market share rose to 45 percent from 44 percent in the second quarter.

TDC's controlling owners, a consortium of Apax Partners, the Blackstone Group , Kohlberg Kravis Roberts , Permira Advisers and Providence Equity Partners, still hold 59.1 percent of the stock after last year's share offering.

Shares in TDC closed up at 43.70 crowns on Wednesday, valuing the company at about $6.7 billion. Trade on the Copenhagen bourse resumes at 0800 GMT. ($1 = 5.392 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)