* Q3 EBITDA 2.82 billion Danish crowns, matching forecast

* Keeps previous 2011 guidance

* Shares up 1.6 percent (Adds detail, CEO and analyst quotes, updates shares)

By Jakob Vesterager

COPENHAGEN, Nov 3 Danish telecom operator TDC maintained full-year guidance from May when reporting a 1.3 percent rise in core third-quarter profit, helped by lower costs and stabilising mobile phone revenue per user.

"EBITDA growth was driven by lower external expenses as a result of implementing general cost-saving measures throughout the whole organisation," TDC said on Thursday.

July-September earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 1.3 percent to 2.82 billion Danish crowns ($523 million), in line with the forecast in a Reuters poll.

TDC, which bought budget mobile operator Onfone in May to strengthen its grip on a competitive domestic market, said average revenues per user (ARPU) in its residential mobile business stabilised at the second-quarter level, and were still down 6 percent on the 2010 period.

Fierce price competition in the mobile market from rival operators has been a persistent problem for TDC.

"We hope that the mobile market is on the way towards a greater degree of stability," chief executive Henrik Poulsen told Reuters. "And we think that there is more stability now than at the start of the year. But it is still a very unsettled market with four operators and intense competition."

TDC, whose main private owners sold a third of the company in one of Europe's biggest share offerings last year, said it added 54,000 subscribers to its domestic mobile customer base in the third quarter, while its mobile voice market share rose to 45 percent from 44 percent in the second quarter.

The group said revenue growth was boosted by a good performance from its pay-TV operation in Denmark.

Poulsen estimated 300,000 Danish households would need to make a choice of television provider as technology changes and as commercial TV2 becomes a pay channel, adding TDC aimed to take its "fair share" of that market.

TDC reiterated guidance for full-year 2011 revenue to grow 0-1 percent and EBITDA to rise about 2 percent.

It said it expected to pay a 2011 dividend of 4.35 crowns, of which 2.18 crowns was distributed on Aug. 10.

TDC's controlling owners, a consortium of Apax Partners, the Blackstone Group , Kohlberg Kravis Roberts , Permira Advisers and Providence Equity Partners, still hold 59.1 percent of the stock after last year's share offering.

TDC shares were up 1.6 percent to 44.39 crowns by 1440 GMT. ($1 = 5.392 Danish crowns) (Additional reporting by John Acher; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Dan Lalor)