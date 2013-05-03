* Q1 core profit 2.5 bln DKK, in line with forecast

STOCKHOLM May 3 Telecoms operator TDC said regulatory pressure would squeeze revenues during the rest of the year after joining rivals in the Danish market in posting weaker quarterly profits.

A price war in mobiles and cuts to interconnect fees by the Danish regulator have hurt operators, while the Danish economy has yet to pull out of a slump that hit Europe in 2009.

Former monopoly TDC saw revenues fall 6 percent in the first quarter, mainly due to the cut in interconnect fees.

Cost cuts offset some of the pressure, but earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 2.5 billion Danish crowns ($438.45 million) from 2.6 billion a year earlier.

"The Q1 results were negatively affected by lower traffic revenue due to the early Easter holiday compared to last year, as well as the effect of the 73 percent regulatory price cuts on mobile voice termination as of 1 January," TDC CEO Carsten Dilling said in a statement.

TDC's rivals in Denmark have also been struggling.

Telenor, the second biggest player with around a quarter of the market, saw core profit down 14 percent in the quarter. TeliaSonera, with a market share of around 18 percent, also posted a fall in underlying profit in Denmark.

Telia has said that having four major operators - "3" owned by Hutchison Whampoa ranks fourth in size - in a market of just 5.5 million people makes competition too fierce.

TDC, with a more than 40 percent market share in Danish mobile, repeated its forecast for a slight decline in full-year EBITDA due to regulatory pressure and increased investment in a strategy to simplify products and platforms to cut costs. ($1 = 5.7019 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)