COPENHAGEN May 9 Danish telecom operator TDC reported a drop in core underlying earnings in line with forecast for the first quarter, hit by fierce competition in its domestic mobile phone market, and stood by its guidance for the full year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 2.59 billion Danish crowns ($452.64 million) from 2.71 billion crowns last year, in line with analysts' average estimate of 2.60 billion in a Reuters poll.

TDC maintained its full-year 2012 guidance.

It had earlier said it expected full-year 2012 revenue to be in a range of 26.0 billion to 26.5 billion crowns and EBITDA before pension income to be between 10.3 billion and 10.5 billion crowns. ($1 = 5.7219 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)