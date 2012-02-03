BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 11.1 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
COPENHAGEN Feb 3 Danish telecom group TDC reported a 1.8 percent rise in core profits for the fourth quarter roughly in line with forecasts on Friday and said it would use one-off income from a legal settlement to buy back shares.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 2.77 billion Danish crowns in October-December from 2.73 billion in the same period a year earlier.
The result just missed analysts' average expectation of a rise to 2.79 billion in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts, but was within the range of estimates.
TDC said it would use its share of money from a legal settlement between its associated company DPTG and Poland's TPSA for a 750 million crowns share buyback. The settlement of the decade-old dispute was announced in January by DPTG's main owner, GN Store Nord.
TDC forecast full-year 2012 revenues would be in a range of 26.0 billion to 26.5 billion crowns, against 2011 revenue of 26.3 billion.
It guided for 2012 EBITDA before pension income of between 10.3 billion and 10.5 billion crowns, against its 2011 result of 10.5 billion.
"The guidance ranges for revenue and EBITDA before pension income, reflect macroeconomic and market related uncertainty currently being higher than normal," TDC A/S said in a statement. ($1 = 5.6433 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage:
* BVF PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS A 9.6 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANAPTYSBIO INC AS OF JAN 26, 2017- SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k5fK3H Further company coverage: