UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COPENHAGEN, April 13 Danish telecom company TDC is conducting a strategic review of its TDC Hosting business, it said on Monday.
"The strategic review may or may not lead to a sale of TDC Hosting. There can be no assurance when such a sale will occur, if at all", TDC said in a stock exchange announcement.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.