UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COPENHAGEN Feb 5 Danish telecommunications company TDC is not working on a bid for Swedish cable firm Com Hem, Chief Financial Officer Pernille Erenbjerg told Reuters.
"We are not working on a bid on Com Hem," she told Reuters.
She said that the company is concentrating on integrating the Norwegian cable firm Get, which it acquired in October.
"Then we must see what happens in the longer term. But there is nothing concrete in the pipeline," Erenbjerg said.
Reuters reported in December that TDC was weighing a bid for Com Hem, based on sources familiar with the situation.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.