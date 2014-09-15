COPENHAGEN, Sept 15 Danish telecom operator TDC has agreed to acquir Norwegian cable company Get AS for around 12.5 billion Danish crowns ($2.2 billion) on a cash and debt free basis, the company said on Monday.

The transaction will lead to a reduction in the company's dividend payout to a dividend per share of 2.50 crowns in 2014 compared to a previous guidance of a dividend of 3.70 crowns per share, the company said in a statement.

TDC estimated the total annual run-rate synergies will amount to around 167 million crowns, which will be fully realised by 2017.

(1 US dollar = 5.7449 Danish crown) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Louise Heavens)