BRIEF-Amir Efrati reports passive stake of 9 pct in Alcobra Ltd
* Amir Efrati reports passive stake of 9 percent in alcobra ltd as on Feb. 22, 2017
COPENHAGEN Feb 15 Morgan Stanley acquired about 59 million shares in Danish telecom group TDC A/S on Feb. 14 and now holds 7.17 percent of the total share capital and voting rights, TDC said on Wednesday.
Morgan Stanley was the bookrunner for a nearly $1 billion sale this week of TDC stock for TDC's main owners, a partnership of five private equity funds which reduced their holdings in TDC to 43.3 percent from about 59 percent. (Reporting by John Acher)
* Azaya Therapeutics Inc reports 5 percent passive stake in Cytori Therapeutics as on Feb. 15, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2mg6n5N) Further company coverage:
* Adage Capital Partners L.P. reports 5.56 percent passive stake in Fred's Inc as on February 21, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2lSOCcj) Further company coverage: