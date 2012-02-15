COPENHAGEN Feb 15 Morgan Stanley acquired about 59 million shares in Danish telecom group TDC A/S on Feb. 14 and now holds 7.17 percent of the total share capital and voting rights, TDC said on Wednesday.

Morgan Stanley was the bookrunner for a nearly $1 billion sale this week of TDC stock for TDC's main owners, a partnership of five private equity funds which reduced their holdings in TDC to 43.3 percent from about 59 percent. (Reporting by John Acher)