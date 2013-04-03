Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
COPENHAGEN, April 3 Danish telecom operator TDC said on Wednesday that private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts held a 10.9 percent stake in the company while its previous top shareholder NTC Holding had agreed to sell off all of its remaining stake.
Private equity consortium NTC has cut its stake several times since buying 89 percent of TDC in 2005 and said last week it would sell most of its stake. TDC said that as of Tuesday, NTC had agreed to dispose of all of its remaining shares.
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.