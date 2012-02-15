COPENHAGEN Feb 15 The main owners of Danish telecom group TDC A/S have distributed some stock among themselves following a sale this week of a 15.6 percent stake in the company, TDC said on Wednesday.

TDC's main owners are private equity investment firms Apax Partners, the Blackstone Group LP, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, Permira Advisers and Providence Equity Partners, which reduced their stake in TDC this week to 43.3 percent from 59 percent.

The owners are partners in a Luxembourg-based consortium called NTC, which bought nearly 89 percent of TDC in a 2005-2006 buyout.

"NTC Parent has informed TDC that NTCH and related parties following the acquisition and transfer own approximately 43.3 percent of the share capital and voting rights, exclusive of treasury shares," TDC said in a statement. (Reporting by John Acher. Editing by Jane Merriman)