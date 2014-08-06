COPENHAGEN Aug 6 Danish telecom operator TDC plans to outsource customer support to U.S. service provider Sitel, it said on Wednesday.

Around 800 employees will move on Oct.6 from TDC to Sitel which has an operation in Denmark. That represents about one-third of TDC's customer support staff.

TDC said this was its most comprehensive outsourcing action and was based on its own internal analysis.

