COPENHAGEN Feb 3 Danish telecom operator TDC will price its mobile services competitively but will not participate in any price war against rivals, its Chief Executive Henrik Poulsen said on Friday.

Poulsen told Reuters that brand strategies to attract customers would help support TDC's average revenues per mobile subscriber going forward.

He also said it was "unthinkable" for TDC to expand beyond its Nordic home market.

His remarks followed TDC's report of higher fourth-quarter profits in line with market expectations. (Reporting by Henriette Jacobsen)