UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
COPENHAGEN Feb 3 Danish telecom operator TDC will price its mobile services competitively but will not participate in any price war against rivals, its Chief Executive Henrik Poulsen said on Friday.
Poulsen told Reuters that brand strategies to attract customers would help support TDC's average revenues per mobile subscriber going forward.
He also said it was "unthinkable" for TDC to expand beyond its Nordic home market.
His remarks followed TDC's report of higher fourth-quarter profits in line with market expectations. (Reporting by Henriette Jacobsen)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
TOKYO, Feb 4 A steering committee for Takata Corp has selected U.S.-based auto parts supplier Key Safety Systems as the final bidder to extend financial support for the Japanese air bag maker, three sources with knowledge of the process have told Reuters.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The White House is looking into how embarrassing details of President Donald Trump's recent tense phone conversations with his counterparts in Australia and Mexico were leaked to news organizations, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on Fox News Channel.