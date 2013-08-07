UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COPENHAGEN Aug 7 Danish telecoms operator TDC stood by its full-year outlook and said it would pay an interim dividend after reporting underlying profits in line with market expectations in the second quarter.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were almost unchanged at 2.48 billion Danish crowns ($442.69 mln) compared with 2.51 billion a year earlier and just above a forecast of 2.46 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.
The company reiterated its forecast for a slight decline in 2013 EBITDA due to regulatory pressure and increased investment.
The company said an interim dividend of 1.50 crowns per share will be paid on 13 August.
($1 = 5.6022 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Patrick Graham)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources