COPENHAGEN Aug 8 Danish telecom group TDC
expects its cash flow in the second half of 2012 to
recover from a drop in the first half caused by seasonal and
other temporary factors, its chief financial officer said on
Wednesday.
First-half equity free cash flow fell 32.7 percent, due to a
negative development in net working capital and timing of income
taxes and capital expenditure, TDC reported earlier on
Wednesday.
"The fact that we are down half-year will not lead us to be
down full-year," Chief Financial Officer Pernille Erenbjerg told
Reuters after TDC posted six-month results in line with
expectations. "The second half will have the reversal of these
timing differences."
Despite the drop in first-half cash flow, TDC kept its 2012
dividend plan steady for a payout of 4.60 crowns per share.
"Underlying the cash flow, the development is as we had
expected and had planned for, so we remain confident that we
will be able to generate the full-year cash flow that we have
(indicated)," Erenbjerg said.
