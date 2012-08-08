COPENHAGEN Aug 8 Danish telecom group TDC expects its cash flow in the second half of 2012 to recover from a drop in the first half caused by seasonal and other temporary factors, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

First-half equity free cash flow fell 32.7 percent, due to a negative development in net working capital and timing of income taxes and capital expenditure, TDC reported earlier on Wednesday.

"The fact that we are down half-year will not lead us to be down full-year," Chief Financial Officer Pernille Erenbjerg told Reuters after TDC posted six-month results in line with expectations. "The second half will have the reversal of these timing differences."

Despite the drop in first-half cash flow, TDC kept its 2012 dividend plan steady for a payout of 4.60 crowns per share.

"Underlying the cash flow, the development is as we had expected and had planned for, so we remain confident that we will be able to generate the full-year cash flow that we have (indicated)," Erenbjerg said. (Reporting by Teis Jensen and John Acher)