COPENHAGEN Nov 3 Danish telecoms group TDC will keep paying dividends despite continued price pressures on revenues next year, Chief Executive Pernille Erenbjerg said on Tuesday.

"We'll be at the end of 2016, maybe the start of 2017 before things will start to look better," Erenbjerg told Reuters.

"TDC is not moving away from being a dividend-share (company)."