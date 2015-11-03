COPENHAGEN Nov 3 Telecoms operator TDC confirmed its 2015 outlook but said competitive pressure in its main Danish market is constricting earnings.

It said it had faced an "unsatisfactory" decrease in its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation in Denmark in the third quarter and that both its business and retail divisions there were under pressure.

