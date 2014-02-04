COPENHAGEN Feb 4 Danish telecom operator TDC reported a fourth-quarter core underlying profit slightly above forecasts on Tuesday and said it expects EBITDA of above 9.8 billion Danish crowns ($1.8 billion) in 2014 from 10.2 billion in 2013.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell by 1.0 percent to 2.55 billion Danish crowns, while the average forecasts of analysts in a Reuters survey had predicted a result of 2.53 billion.

Revenue fell to 6.15 billion crowns in the fourth quarter, lower than forecast by analysts.

The group expects 2014 full-year sales to decrease less than in 2013, when they fell by 5.8 percent.

